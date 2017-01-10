PPC congratulates Seventh Parliament

The Parliamentary Press Corps (PPC) has congratulated Rt. Hon. Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, on his elevation to the high position of Speaker of the 7th Parliament of Ghana, and the third highest office of the land.

A statement signed by the Dean of the Parliamentary Press Corps, Mr Andrew Edwin Arthur, stated that ‘’It is our belief that he is highly deserving of the position, having contributed immensely to the progress of the country's democracy.”

The statement also congratulated the 1st and 2nd Deputy Speakers of the House: Mr Joseph Osei Owusu and Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, as well as the new leadership and all the 275 Members of the 7th Parliament upon their assumption of office.

According to the statement, these positions are among the most enviable in the country and “we are convinced that with these personalities at the helm of affairs, the 7th Parliament can only get better.”

The membership of the PPC, the statement said, have ample belief that the Speaker and his two deputies would deliver beyond the expectations of all, having already left indelible marks on Ghana's parliamentary democracy.

‘’Indeed, their track records are there for all to see’’, the atatement declared

The PPC pledged its support for parliament in its duties and assured the house of its commitment to remain as independent, objective and the link between the legislature and the general Ghanaian public.

‘’It is the hope of the leadership of the press corps that the Speaker and his two deputies, as well as the leadership of the House, will continue to uphold the principle of the independence of the media as pertains in other parts of the world.

In this regard, the leadership of the PPC called for cooperation between the press corps and the various organs of the House for the effective discharge of its duties as enshrined in the Constitution.