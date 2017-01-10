Parliament pledges to protect national interest

Majority and Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) of the Seventh Parliament have pledged to ensure proper oversight over loans, agreements and other requests that will emanate from the Executive.

Speaking separately with the Daily Graphic at the Parliament House in Accra, the MPs said they would work to protect the interest of Ghanaians at all times.

The Minority MPs said they would not allow the Majority to use their numbers to bulldoze their way through with bills and agreements.

Responding to that position, the Majority said they did not have any intention to use their numbers, and that they would build consensus with the Minority in all transactions in the House.

Following the victory of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December 7, 2016 election, the NPP now has the majority in Parliament with 169 seats as against 106 seats for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to constitute the 275-Legislature.

Minority MPs

The MP for Keta, Mr Richard Quashigah, said the Minority would critically scrutinise any business emanating from the Executive.

That, he said, was to ensure that decisions taken "are right and in the interest of Ghanaians."

Mr Quashigah said the only consideration of the Minority was to ensure that the people got value for their money.

"We will hold their feet to the fire and ensure that the people get value for money," he said.

Affirming that position, the MP for Bawku Central, Mr Mahama Ayariga, said the Minority would keep the Majority on its toes.

He said the Minority would hold the Executive accountable to ensure that they fulfilled all its promises to the people of Ghana.

Majority MPs

The Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Dome-Kwabenya, Ms Adwoa Safo, said the processes of Parliament did not allow the Majority to push through any agreements, loans or bills without proper scrutiny by selected committees of Parliament.

She said at the committee level, which constituted MPs from both sides, bills, agreements and loans were subjected to serious scrutiny before they were brought to the plenary for debate and approval

For instance, Ms Safo said the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was chaired by a member from the Minority side.

That, she said, was to ensure effective scrutiny and accountability of transactions of the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

Ms Safo said the Majority did not even have any intention to use its numbers, and it would build census with the Minority to work in the interest of the country.

The First Deputy Majority Whip and MP for Trobu, Mr Moses Anim, said the main preoccupation of the Majority MPs was to do what was best in the interest of the country.

Therefore, he said the Majority would ensure proper oversight over the Executive and do due diligence in dealing with legislation.

"It is in the interest of MPs to ensure effective oversight over the Executive," he said.