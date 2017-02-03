Parliament defers Otiko’s approval as Minister to Tuesday Feb 7

Meanwhile, five additional ministerial nominees of President Akufo-Addo have been approved by Parliament and they are expected to be sworn into office later on Friday by the President.

Parliament has deferred its decision on Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba’s nomination as a Minister of State responsible for Gender and Social Protection to Tuesday February 7, 2017.

They are Dr Anthony Akoto Osei for Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr John Peter Amewu for Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Dan Kweku Botwe for Regional Re-organisation and Development, Mr Samuel Atta Akyea for Works and Housing and Mr Ignatious Baffour Awuah for Employment and Labour Relations.

The Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday presented its report on six ministerial nominees for consideration by the plenary [entire House].

By consensus, the Committee recommended the approval of the five but that of Madam Otiko Djaba was done by majority decision.

All 10 minority members on the committee voted to reject her nomination explaining her temperament and attitude does not give assurance that she can manage the welfare of Ghanaian children and women.

They also argued that because she did not take part in the compulsory national service after her tertiary education, she should not be approved as a Minister of State.

By the voice vote, the House adopted the report of the committee on the five and approved them as Ministers of State.

By Parliament’s Standing Order 109, the House therefore has to vote on Madam Djaba's nomination since she did not get a consensus approval at the committee level.

The rules indicate that when there is no consensus at the committee level, Parliament through Standing Order 109 votes on the nominee.

Moving for the House to suspend taking a decision on her nomination, the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said some members were yet to see copies of the report of the committee and that an adjournment will enable them have enough time to go through the report of the Appointments Committee.

Even though the Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu said his side were ready to take the vote on the report, the Speaker ruled that the consideration should be deferred to Tuesday February 7, 2017.

