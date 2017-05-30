The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro, Alhaji Habib Saad, has given an assurance that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will perform to the expectation of all Ghanaians.

“Give us a little bit of time to put the needed structures in place and very soon you will see the government of Nana Akufo-Addo roll out tangible and visible socio-economic development programmes that will impact positively on all Ghanaians,” he stated.

Interacting with members of the Sea View Land Owners Association (SVLOA), at Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality in the Greater Accra Region on Sunday, the MP called for collaborative support to enable the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to work to the satisfaction of all Ghanaians.

Development challenges

He told members of the association that the central government was very much aware of the development challenges facing the nation and the Bortianor community in particular.

Some of the challenges at Bortianor and its environs are poor road and drain networks, no access to potable water, security issues with little access to electricity, land guard menace among others.

Routine maintenance

But pledging his commitment to work with the association to overcome some of their immediate development challenges, the MP for Bortianor-Ngleshie-Amanfro promised to provide technical equipment to immediately help reshape the badly damaged roads starting from the Sea View Junction (AJAASCO) to the Red Top area to the West Hills Mall area.

With the support of the members of the SVLOA, Alhaji Saad indicated that the exercise could be extended to cover the entire neighbourhood.

He also disclosed that under the routine maintenance of trunk roads, the Ministry of Roads and Highways acting through the Ghana Highway Authority, had invited sealed bids to carry out maintenance works on the Tuba-Bortianor Hills Roads covering a distance of about 20km and the New Bortianor (Red Top) road covering a distance of 15km.

Additionally, he said, other works would include ditch cleaning and patch gravelling along the stretch.

He said the government was also on course to provide the neighbourhood with potable water and it was only a matter of time to see its fruition.

The Assembly Member for the Bortianor Electoral Area, Mr Charles Armah, aka Pizzaro, also disclosed that plans were far advanced to get the community a police post, a fire post and a market to improve the lives of residents of Bortianor go through daily.

Chairman of SVLOA

The Chairman of the residents association, Mr Kobby Asmah, said the association was not leaving anything to chance to bring rapid development to the neighbourhood.

In line with this, Mr Asmah who is also the Political Editor of the Daily Graphic, said members of the association were prepared to cooperate with all like-minded persons who were committed to work to bring relief to the people.

He expressed appreciation to the MP for his good gesture and described him “as a man of few words but a goal getter.”

“I want to believe that our MP will not let us down and together we shall work diligently to bring development to the area,” he stated.

The chairman of SVLOA took the opportunity to speak about the dilapidated nature of the main road linking Bortianor Sea View Junction (AJAASCO) through to Red-top and West Hills mall and called for its speedy rehabilitation.

He said on their own, the association through clean up exercises had been maintaining the roads, but now that it was raining, the situation had become very alarming.