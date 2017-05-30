The National Chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Mr Bernard Mornah, has said efforts to unite the Nkrumaists party are not dead. “The assertions from some members of the society that the unification talks amongst the Nkrumaists were dead are very erroneous,” he told the Daily Graphic in an interview in Accra yesterday.

According to Mr Mornah, the attainment of anything good does not come easy and so it is with the unity talks, giving an assurance that the Nkrumaist family would definitely “get there”.

Mr Mornah explained that matters such as unity talks required patience and tact before finally achieving success.

He said the disastrous performance of the Nkrumaist parties in the 2016 election had given a rude shock to all Nkrumaists to come together in order to become relevant in the democratic dispensation.

Political activity

Since the ban on political activity was lifted in 1992, the Nkrumaist parties, namely the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the PNC, the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), among others have engaged themselves in some talks aimed at uniting their front to contest general elections.

However, after 25 years of talks, the Nkrumaist parties are yet to clinch a merger and are still wallowing in disunity in wilderness.

Clinch a deal

Mr Mornah is not daunted and believes their efforts at achieving the ultimate will see the light of day.

He recalled that in 2016 when the Nkrumah front was about to clinch a deal to unite the PNC and the CPP, the main actor in the Nkrumah family, Dr Edmund Delle, the National Chairman of the CPP, informed the unification talks that the Central Committee of the CPP, the second highest body of the party, had instructed that the party go into the election solo.

However, Mr Mornah said, the disastrous performance of the Nkrumaist party had become a wake-up call and the parties had,therfore, started initiating moves to unite the parties for the 2020 victory of the Nkrumaists parties under one political party.

Unity within PNC

On unity within the PNC, Mr Mornah denied that there were three factions in the party namely, Atik Mohammed, Mornah and Dr Edward Mahama.

He said as far as he knew, there was one PNC faction against the rest of the political parties in the country.

Mr Mornah explained that he had a healthy working relationship with Dr Mahama during the 2016 election and travelled with him day and night throughout the country supporting his cause to become the President of Ghana.

He said he and the presidential candidate of the PNC for the 2016 election were in full support of the unification talks and both regretted when the deal to unite the parties fell through. He, therefore expressed the hope that the Nkrumaist parties could come together for the 2020 election, since the Nkrumaists had done it before and were expected to come and salvage the country.

PNC database

Mr Mornah said in order to strengthen the party, the PNC had set up a database to register the entire membership of the party.

He said the database, which was started in 2016 and would be completed in 2017, has already captured 20,000 members who have started contributing to the party.

He said presently, the regional branches of the party were in the process of compiling their database and when completed, it would soar the membership of the party to more than the 20,000 members initially captured by the database.