Nkoranza North police search for 3 NPP supporters for assulting NDC serial caller

The Nkoranza North District Police Command has mounted a search for three supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are alleged to have assaulted a teacher of the Busunya Anglican Basic Schools, Mr Isaac Ofosu, while he was on duty last Monday.

The District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ambrose Aboagye, who briefed the Daily Graphic about the matter, mentioned the names of the perpetrators as Kofi Sakyi, a teacher; Adu Frimpong and a third person identified only as Jafaru.

ASP Aboagye said even though executives of the NPP had assured the police that they would bring their three members for questioning by the close of last Tuesday, they failed to do so.

Asked whether the incident had heightened tension in the area, he explained that he had already met executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the NPP to calm down tempers.

Facts

ASP Aboagye explained that on Monday, February 6, 2017, the three perpetrators allegedly went to the Anglican Basic School and attacked the victim.

According to him, the victim, an NDC “serial caller”, was alleged to have said something on air against the Nkoranza South Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Charles Konadu-Yiadom, which might have incured the displeasure of the three NPP supporters.

“We are treating the case purely as an assault and we know where we can arrest the perpetrators after the NPP executives have failed to honour their promise to ensure that their three supporters report to the police,” ASP Aboagye said.