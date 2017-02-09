2 MPs sue Otiko Djaba over her appointment

The MPs who are from the minority side are praying the court to nullify the nomination and swearing-in of the minister due to her failure to undertake the mandatory national service programme.

Two Members of Parliament (MP) have filed a writ at the Supreme Court to revoke the appointment of Madam Otiko Afisa Djaba as the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.

They are further seeking the court to order Madam Otiko Djaba from restraining herself from acting or purporting to act as Minister of State until such a time she completes her national service or duly granted an exemption in accordance with the National Service Act.

The plaintiffs are the Member of Parliament for Ashaiman constituency, Ernest Norgbey, and the Member of Parliament for the Juaboso Constituency Kwabena Mintah Akandoh.

“A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the provisions of the constitution particularly article 94 (2)(g) of the constitution is in contempt of section (7) of the Ghana National Service Act, Act 426. The second defendant Otiko Djaba is disqualified from being nominated, approved, and appointed as Minister of State constitutes employment in the Public Service. A declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of the provisions of the constitution that the swearing in of the Second defendant is null and void and has no effect whatsoever. We also want an order directed at the second defendant restraining her from acting or purporting to act as Minister of State until such a time she completes her national service or duly granted an exemption in accordance with the National Service Act” the writ said.