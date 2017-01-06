New leadership of Parliament named. Prof. Mike Oquaye is Speaker, Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader

Majority and Minority leaders in Parliament for the Seventh Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana have been nominated and endorsed by Members of Parliament (MPs).

While some of the leaders moved up the leadership position, some of them dropped by virtue of the fact that their party is going to be the Minority in Parliament.The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) proposed the leaders and they were unanimously endorsed by the MPs.

Following the 171 parliamentary seats secured by the NPP as against the 104 obtained by the NDC in the December 7, 2016 parliamentary election, the NPP will occupy majority seats in Parliament.

The new leaders will take over the leadership of the House from January 7, 2017.

Majority leadership

The current Minority Leader and MP for Suame, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu, will be the Majority Leader. The MP forDome- Kwabenya, Ms Adwoa Safo, becomes the new Deputy Majority Leader.

She is a member of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament. The position of the Majority Chief Whip is to be held by the MP for Sunyani East, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh and he will be supported by the MP for Trobu, Mr Moses Anim.

Minority leadership

For the Minority side, the MP for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, is going to be the Minority Leader, taking over from the veteran Majority Leader, Mr Alban Bagbin, who has been penciled for the Second Deputy Speaker slot. Mr Iddrisu is the outgoing Minister of Employment and Labour Relations. He is a former National Youth Organiser of the NDC. The MP for Ketu North and Chairman of the Finance Committee of Parliament, Mr James Avedzi, is to be the Deputy Minority Leader.

The MP for Asawase and current Majority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, is the nominee for the Minority Chief Whip. The MP for Banda and the current Second Deputy Majority Whip, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim, is to become the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip. The position of the Second Deputy Minority Chief Whip is to be held by the MP for Ada, Ms Doyoe Cudjoe- Ghansah.

Speaker of Parliament

The Majority is said to have accepted a former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, as the Speaker of Parliament. The MP for Bekwai, Mr Joseph Osei- Owusu, is been pencilled for the First Deputy Speaker, while the current Majority Leader, Mr Bagbin is to occupy the Second Deputy Speaker position.