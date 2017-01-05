I’m humbled by Deputy Majority Leader position – Adwoa Sarfo

The Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo who has been selected as the Deputy Majority Leader representing the New Patriotic Party in the next Parliament has said she is humbled by the nomination.

“To God be the glory, I’m very very humbled because its going to be a very large majority on our side. We have new MPs coming in and MPs that I have worked with in the past,“ she confirmed her selection in a radio interview on Thursday evening.

“For the august House, and the party leadership to have considered my name, I feel humbled for a woman to take that position for the first time,” she added.

She would be deputizing for the Majority Leader, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who is the Member of Parliament for Suame in Kumasi and would going for his sixth term in Parliament, 1997 till date.

On what Ms Sarfo would bring to the table, she said she took her learning lessons in the House very serious in her past term by being conversant with the rules of the House.

“I believe that as a young woman for starters, and being the person to take that big seat, I believe that my team is going to be very supportive. I’m going to bring on board team playing, humility, honesty and make sure that what government business it is that is coming from my government, that needs to be prosecuted on the Floor of Parliament would be done so effectively and to the satisfaction of many even across the other side.”

The 35-year-old Ms Safo is the daughter of industrialist and pastor, Apostle Kwadwo Safo. She is a lawyer by profession and holds an LLM from George Washington University.

She also has LLB from University of Ghana, Legon and a BL from the Ghana School of Law.

