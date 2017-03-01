Nduom to join independence celebrations in Georgia

Dr Nduom, who is also the President of Groupe Nduom, will serve as a panellist at a business and economy forum being organised as part of activities marking the 60th anniversary celebration, as well as contribute to the discussion at the Political Leadership and Governance Forum.

Ghanaians and friends of Ghana in the State of Georgia in the United States of America (USA) have invited Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the 2016 flag bearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), as a special guest of honour to mark Ghana’s independence next Monday.

Panel discussions are on various sub-topics, including “Youth in America and their future and Science and Technology.”

On March 6, 1957, Ghana became the first country in sub-Saharan Africa to gain independence. Ghana will, therefore, celebrate 60 years of independence on Monday, March 6, 2017.

Ghanaians and friends of Ghana in the State of Georgia and surrounding states, under the auspices of the Ghana Council of Georgia and all its member organisations, are celebrating the independence in Georgia on the theme: “Ghana’s independence: A reflection.”

According to a statement, other activities include a fund-raising dinner dance, a musical concert and a trade conference between the US and Ghana.