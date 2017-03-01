I won't push Prez Akufo-Addo for job - Sir John

Speaking to Apple 68FM, Virginia, USA, Sir John, who was widely speculated in the media as having been penciled by President Akufo-Addo for appointment as Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) but was snubbed for another person, said he could not say “yes or no” to speculations that his detractors at the Presidency and within the party may have engineered his snub.

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, has said he will not railroad President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to give him an appointment.

“I will not be able to tell,” he emphasised.

Last week, President Akufo-Addo named Mr Paul Ansah as the acting Director-General of the GPHA.

It was announced via a letter dated Wednesday, February 22 that read: “Pursuant to section 8(2) of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority Act 1986 (P.N.D.C.L 160), I hereby appoint you to act as the Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission. “I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment.”

Reacting to the turn of events and threats by his fans to demonstrate against the President for apparently sidelining him, Sir John said; “No, it is not necessary,” adding that a demonstration would create the impression that he was forcing the hand of the President to give him a job. “I know him [Nana Akufo-Addo], he doesn’t want to be pushed.”

He warned that any such demonstration “will hurt the party. It’s not necessary.”

Asked if he was still expecting an appointment from the President, Sir John said: “No.”

He said even though he recently met the President at the funeral of Mr Alan Kyerematen’s sister, he did not discuss issues pertaining to his appointment with him.