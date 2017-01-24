‘NDC optimistic about new government’

The Deputy Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Fred Agbenyo, has said the party has hope in the new government to bring massive development to Ghana.

He said this was due to the promises made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prior to the election when he was then the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Mr Agbenyo, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said: “We were promised that income taxes would be reduced to about three per cent, VAT would be reduced, import duties would be reduced, conducive environment will be created for businesses to thrive and other great ideas.

“We are also expecting that all our brothers and sisters in the nursing and teacher training colleges will have their allowances reinstated soon, electricity and water bills will be reduced, and everybody in the country will get a good job to do.

“Ghanaians are also looking forward to seeing students in senior high schools attend school free of charge, and buildings in our Zongo communities pulled down and replaced with high-rise buildings. I think we should, therefore, rally behind the government for the entire nation to be a beneficiary,” he said.

Committee set up

Mr Agbenyo said a committee had been set up by the NDC to go round the country to find out what went wrong to make the party lose the election. He said it was expected to submit its report in 90 days to enable the NDC to use it to re-organise the party.

Mr Agbenyo expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their support throughout the election period, adding that the NDC would surely come to power again in 2020.

He said parties in opposition played key roles to ensure the development of the country and, therefore, the NDC would continue to contribute its quota to ensure that the nation progressed.

Rearrest the Montie Trio

Touching on a request by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo, to the Supreme Court to rearrest the Montie Trio to complete their jail term, Mr Agbenyo said he was surprised because the Supreme Court had exercised its power and Ex-President Mahama also exercised his power under the Constitution in consultation with the Council of State, hence, there was no need to reverse it.

On the alleged attacks by the NPP Invisible Forces on members of the NDC, Mr Agbenyo said Ghanaians voted for a change of government and power was handed over peacefully, making the country an envy to other nations. “I’m, therefore, surprised when people still indulge in such barbaric acts of attacking state institutions and stopping people in traffic to take their cars from them.

“We as NDC members will not permit anybody, and I mean anybody, to trample upon our rights under the Constitution. We want to co-exist as Ghanaians and see how best we can help develop this country. That is why we are calling on President Akufo-Addo to call his people to order,” he said.