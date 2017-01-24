DCEs should be elected by the people — Nana Osei Bonsu Bempah

A traditional ruler has advocated the election of Metropolitan Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs).

He noted that it was when they were elected by the people that they could be accountable to them.

The Nkosuohene of Atwima Akropong in the Ashanti Region, Nana Osei Bonsu Bempah II, who said this in an interview, stressed that when a DCE was elected, it would deepen the involvement of the people in decision making at the grass-roots level.

Nana Bempah added that the election of a DCE would also lend credence to decentralisation which was core for accelerated development.

He said it was improper for DCEs to be imposed on the people as was the practice currently.

He, therefore, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to push the agenda of electing MMDCEs through to ensure effective running of the assemblies.

Nana Bempah said he was of the view that when implemented, it would ensure judicious use of the resources of the assemblies.

On the national sanitation day, which was introduced by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD), he suggested it should be undertaken every week to ensure effective sanitation.

Nana Bempah also advised appointees to work closely with chiefs in the area of development.