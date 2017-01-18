NDC lacks moral right to play victim – NPP

According to the party, although those acts of violence need to condemned, it is surprised that the NDC is playing victim in the matter.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has questioned the moral right of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to accuse them of engaging in post-election violence and taking over state assets.

The NDC last week held a press conference accusing the NPP of failing to call its members to order following attacks on innocent Ghanaians and takeover of state institutions. According to the party, some of its members have been attacked in the process.

But at a press conference on Wednesday in Accra, the Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Nana Obiri Boahen said the party has unreservedly condemned those acts of lawlessness and welcomed the police service’s determination to act decisively on such matters.

He however expressed shock by the sudden cry of the NDC, who, according to him, did same when they came into power in 2009.

Chronicling some events which led to the injury and death of some NPP supporters, Mr Boahen accused the police of doing the bidding of the NDC at that time and made no arrests although the alleged perpetrators were identified.

“The police did not effect one arrest. Ghana has not forgotten this. And listen to who is playing victim; Kofi Portuphy of all people? The institutions of state were all bent to do the bidding of the NDC then.”

“It is most shocking to have Mr. Kofi Portuphy lead the charge against the NPP about seizures. The NDC National Chairman was one of the principal persons who masterminded or conducted to use foot soldiers who descended on state institutions and facilities. In 2009, Mr. Portuphy led the NDC to physically take over NADMO and impose himself on NADMO until the late President Mills formally requested him to take over. Indeed, Mr. Portuphy was the one who signed the dismissal letter of Mr. Asiedu Akrofi. That is the nature and character of the person who now is charging the heat from his nostrils on the shoulder of Ghanaians and he wants the rest of us to keep mute over his own lack of morality,” Mr Boahen said.

Mr Boahen further said the NPP would respond in equal measure if the NDC tried to disrespect the Office of the President.

“As for Kofi Portuphy, Asiedu Nketia and Koku Anyidoho and their gang, we shall caution that from now on, if they throw mud on the president in whom we unprecedentedly, overwhelmingly, majority Ghanaians reposed their confidence in, we will pay them back in equal measure. Enough is enough; the rains must fall on their ravings and ranting…,” he added.