Paramount chiefs thank Prez for Catherine Afeku appointment

The paramount chiefs and people of Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira in the Western Region have commended the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the of Mrs Catherine Ablema Afeku as a Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.

The appointment of Mrs Afeku, who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira, makes her the first from the constituency. to be appointed a minister. and also a female minister.

The people of Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira expressed the view that tourism, which is special to Mrs Afeku, would see a revolution in all the 10 regions of the country, which would consequently improve the local economy and create jobs for the people.

She is good news

Speaking to the Daily Graphic on the appointment, Awulae Agyefi Kwame II, Omanhen of Nsein Traditional Area, described it “as very good news for the entire constituency, the region and the country.”

Awulae Agyefi Kwame said the traditional council was aware of the pressure on the president, “but aside all the pressure he appointed Mrs Afeku and it is a welcoming news for the traditional rulers and we will do everything possible to ensure her success”.

Ababio II

The traditional rulers renamed her, Ablema Ababio II as a sign of hard work and confidence reposed in her and assured her of their fullest support.