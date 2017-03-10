The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has underscored the need to tear down barriers to full gender equality. Congratulating Ghanaian women on the occasion of International Women’s Day which fell last Wednesday, the party said much remained to be done to attain gender equality in the country.

In a statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to commemorate the day, it congratulated all women on the positive strides so far attained.

According to the statement, the celebration brought the world closer to the fulfillment of complete gender equality even though the harsh reality was that “Much remains to be done’’.

This day has been set aside by the United Nations to highlight the achievements of women and also to note their steps towards achieving full integration in society.

Milestones

According to the statement, the NDC was particularly proud of its milestones in championing the rise of women in politics and leadership.

It stressed that the rise had been an enabling factor in giving women the necessary impetus to make their voices heard at all levels.

The statement further said the rise had also led to women accessing their legal rights and providing the necessary framework for the girl-child to be given equal opportunities to take her equal place in society.

The NDC statement said, “Change must happen in leadership, trafficking, migration, education as well as in leadership”.