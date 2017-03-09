The Founder and National Chairman of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, has filed a suit at the Kumasi High Court against the Ghana Police Service and the Invisible Forces of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for illegal seizure of his vehicles.

The Invincible Forces reportedly stormed the residence of Nana Boateng, fondly called ‘Gyataba’, at Barekese in his absence and forcibly towed his two pickups with registration numbers GM 1842-16 and GM 1413-16 away.

The group alleged on radio that the cars belonged to the National Security, and that they were working to safeguard national property.

But Gyataba said he had documents to prove that he legally acquired the vehicles from the manufacturers.

Defendants

The defendants in the suit are the Suame Police Commander, Chief Superintendent of Police Mr C.O. Lomottey, who is said to have supervised the towing of the vehicles on grounds that he was acting on orders from “above”, and Mr Francis Asante, Nana Prempeh, Dada Nasco and Saliu, all from the Invisible Forces.

A copy of the Writ of Summons dated March 7, 2017 made available to the Daily Graphic said they had eight days to appear before the court.

Gyataba told the Daily Graphic that while he had travelled outside the Ashanti Region on Saturday March 2, 2017, one of his guards at Fufuo in the Atwima Nwabiagya District informed him of the action taken by the Invisible Forces.

The four-man guard at Gyataba’s residence struggled with the Invisible Forces for close to an hour before they were overpowered allegedly with the help of the Suame Police Commander.

Weeks ago, the two factions (Gyataba and the Invincible Forces) had argued on radio as to who owned the vehicles with each threatening to gun down the other.

But following the seizure, Gyataba appeared to have recoiled, saying he would allow the law to take its course.