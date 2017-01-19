MP to address sanitation challenges in constituency

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma Central, Mr Ebenezer Nartey, has assured the constituents that his preoccupation for the next four years would be to take appropriate steps to address the sanitation and drainage challenges in the area.

He said that required multi-faceted collaboration with the Ablekuma Central sub-metro directorate, the private sector and non-governmental organisations.

“Apart from working hard with other stakeholders to address the huge sanitation challenge in this constituency, it is my priority to also work to improve upon education, which will, in the long run, lead to job creation and poverty reduction,” he added.

Mr Nartey spoke to the Daily Graphic yesterday when he went on an inspection tour of some roads in the constituency.

The tour was also meant to enable him to have first-hand information on the sanitation, drainage, and other challenges the people were grappling with.

With him on the tour were the Ablekuma Central sub-metro Roads Engineer, Mr Theophilus Quaynor, assembly members from the seven electoral areas in the constituency, and a section of the public.

Tour

The exercise started on a vibrant note at Abossey Okai, where the spare parts dealers and the business community cheered the team on and chanted slogans such as “we will continue to vote for you,” “a listening government has come,” “fix the roads for us.”

From choked gutters, narrow drains, piles of refuse, to stinking liquid waste, it was quite clear that sanitation is the biggest challenge in the area.

On that score, Mr Nartey said he was optimistic that when the minister designate for the newly created Ministry for Inner City and Zongo Development was vetted and approved, he was going to lobby that ministry to ensure that the sanitation challenge in the area was addressed.

Priorities

He added that when the $1 million promised by the President, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for every constituency was eventually released, a chunk of it would be dedicated to addressing sanitation-related challenges.

“I know that when some of the projects we envisage begin, some buildings, houses and stores are going to be affected. I will, therefore, appeal to the traditional authorities, opinion leaders, and all who matter that when we get to that point, we should understand one another and collaborate in our collective interest,” he added.

Touching on education, Mr Nartey observed that the best legacy any leader could leave for the society was to ensure that educational opportunities were created to enhance human resource development.

He said efforts would be made to provide schools in the area with the right infrastructure to boost teaching and learning.

Commitment

For his part, Mr Quaynor observed that addressing the sanitation challenge, especially regarding the creation of drains, required effective collaboration with the hydro department.

He said the visit had given them a fair assessment of the nature of work that had to be done, adding that the right steps would be taken to ensure that all contractors lived up to expectation.