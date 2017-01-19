Suspend operations until further notice. Ejura/Sekyedumase security committee directs

The Municipal Security Committee of the Ejura/Sekyedumase Municipal Assembly has directed caterers working for the School Feeding Programme to suspend their operations until it had received directives from the government.

The directive was given after a meeting with the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following clashes between some supporters of the two parties over the School Feeding Programme at Ejura and Dromankoma in the Ejura/Sekyedumase Municpality that left a number of people from both parties injured.

The victims were treated at the Ejura Government Hospital and theSt Luke Hospital at Kasei.

While the NDC accused the NPP of assaulting the caterers of the School Feeding Programme and teachers of the various schools, the NPP, for its part accused the NDC of flouting the directives of the Municipal Security Council (MSC) to exercise restraint. Furthermore, the NDC blamed the new Member of Parliament (MP) as the agent who stoked the fire.

NDC’s claims

At a press conference to throw light on the clashes, the MP for Ejura-Sekyedumase, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa Braimah, said on Tuesday January 10, 2017 when the basic schools reopened, a group of NPP members numbering about 40 went round schools at Sekyedumase and physically assaulted the caterers of the School Feeding Programme and destroyed the meal they had prepared for the pupils.

He said a report was made to the police and the Co-ordinating Director of the Ejura/Sekyedumase Assembly. Alhaji Dauda said, however, that the attacks continued for three consecutive days despite the report and then extended to the Dromankuma Anglican Primary School where the teachers and the caterers were also assaulted.

The former MP, who is also the immediate-past Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the incident infuriated the Dromankoma town folk who retaliated resulting in several casualties.

He thanked the Ejura Sub Traditional Council, the Coordinating Director and the security agencies who contributed to restore peace in the area.

NPP’s response

However, in a rebuttal, the Ejura- Sekyedumase Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Mr Samuel Nsosakia Abagna, accused the MP who he alleged to have masterminded the clash.

Mr Abagna alleged that, the MP was in Accra and had urged the caterers to carry on with their work. He, however, condemned the actions from his members but accused the NDC of being the aggressor.

According to him the NDC was alleged to have blocked the road at Maame Dede Junction and burnt lorry tyres to prevent the NPP members from moving to that community.