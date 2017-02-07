Lobbying intensify for New Juaben MCE post

Jostling for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the New Juaben Constituency in the Eastern Region has set tongues wagging in the regional capital, Koforidua.

This follows the intensity with which supporters of front-runners are lobbying for their preferred choices to be made the MCE by the President.

So far, two names are conspicuously making the rounds in Koforidua. They are Ike Appaw-Gyasi, a Senior Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the regional level and leading member in the New Juaben North Constituency; and Michael Oteng-Adam, the Constituency Chairman of New Juaben South.

Arguments

There is an ongoing argument that the time has come for the MCE to come from New Juaben South, since the position has been the preserve of New Juaben North since the time of Ex-President J. A. Kufuor.

Interviews

In separate interviews with the Daily Graphic as to why they should be made MCE, this is what they said.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi

"I am an accomplished politician and businessman who has contributed to the development of the New Patriotic Party in the New Juaben Municipality, as well as various national campaigns. I have also served on the Young Executive Forum as the Eastern Regional Chairman, as an Eastern regional executive member, among others," he said.

He described himself as a team player and result-oriented person, with personal attributes such as the ability to influence people to achieve positive results, outstanding human relations, ability to work independently, trustworthiness, very high sense of honesty and excellent oral and written communication skills for business and politics.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi expressed the hope that President Akufo-Addo would give him the opportunity to bring his expertise and experience on board.

Mr Appaw-Gyasi, who is 50 years, attended Achimota School, Andrews University, Ugun, in Nigeria and the York's University in Toronto, Canada. He is married with five children and is also the Chief Executive Officer of a number of businesses in Koforidua and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Oteng-Adu

Mr Oteng-Adu told the Daily Graphic that it was about time somebody from New Juaben South became the MCE.

"Before becoming the Constituency Chairman since 2013, I served as the Vice Chairman but later resigned in 2011 to contest the parliamentary primaries against the current Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah, and Madam B.B. Boateng, a former MP, but lost.

"After the primaries, I coordinated with our parliamentary candidate and eventually won the seat with a margin of 20,000 from a previous 12,000. The votes obtained in the 2016 election were for the first time the highest in the Eastern Region," he noted.

According to him, as the constituency chairman, a database was made for party members in addition to holding regular meetings to interact with voters and other party stakeholders.

"Under my leadership, the know-your-party concept was also introduced, where party members know their executive. I also offered scholarships to needy, brilliant students in the constituency and beyond, devoid of any political lenses," he added.

Mr Oteng-Adu said special branches such as the youth wings and the NASARA Club were given special roles, which went a long way to ensure victory for the party.

He noted that education, the environment, a facelift of the Central Market and improved revenue mobilisation would be among his main focuses.

Mr Oteng-Adu holds a Master’s degree in Environmental Management and Policy from the University of Cape Coast, a Bachelor of Science in Agriculture from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Certificate in Marketing.

He attended the Ofori Panin Senior High School and Koforidua Secondary Technical School.

He is currently a businessman and married with three children.