Council of State election... Manhyia Palace supports Nana Brentuo’s candidature

The Manhyia Palace has endorsed the candidature of the Head of the Manwere Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council, Baffuor Osei Hyiaman Brentuo VI, who is contesting to become the Ashanti Regional representative on the Council of State.

The Manwerehene is one of the 19 candidates who had returned their nomination forms to the Electoral Commission (EC) as of the close of nominations last week.

At a press conference held at Manhyia last Saturday, the Secretary to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Mr Kofi Owusu Boateng, said Baffour Brentuo had the blessings of the Asantehene to contest to represent Asanteman and Manhyia on the Council of State.

Manwerehene

The Manwerehene, who is known in private life as Dr Anthony Osei, is a medical doctor by profession and also holds a postgraduate diploma in Communications.

The head of the Manwere Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council is also the managing editor of the New Nation Times newspaper and is a staunch Catholic, knighted to the rank of Past Grand Knight (PGK) of the Noble Order of the “Knights and Ladies of Marshall” of Council Three (3) in Kumasi.

Baffuor Brentuo hopes to use his influence on the council if given the nod, to push for a law that would require that gold.