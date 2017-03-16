THE final batch of deputy regional ministers-designate for the Upper East and Upper West Regions appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament Thursday where they each expressed their resolve to support the substantive regional ministers in the execution of their duties.

Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, the Deputy Upper East Regional Minister-designate and the Deputy Regional Minister-designate for Upper West Region, Mr Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, were categorical in their commitment to partner their ministers to carry out the government’s policies to make life better for their people.

DCE/MP conflict

Mr Adongo who was the first to appear before the committee when asked what he would do to minimize conflicts between district chief executives and Members of Parliament (MPs) in the region, said he would work harmoniously with chief executives and MPs to promote cohesion for the development of the region.

On developing irrigation projects in line with the government’s One Village One Dam (OVOD) policy, he expressed his willingness to support the minister to develop irrigation projects noting that the region had many valleys and farm lands ripe for irrigation purposes to easily implement the OVOD policy.

Asked about job creation using arts and culture and especially basket weaving which the Upper East Region is noted for, Mr Adongo who is also the Member of Parliament for Zebilla said the region had a huge potential in the area of arts and craft and gave the assurance that he would support the minister to find innovative ways to create jobs for the youth in that sector.

Rural-urban drift

The minister designate touched on the need to reverse the rural-urban migration involving the youth from the northern part of the country who migrated to the south in search for non-existent jobs.

Answering a question on what pushed young people to pursue careers such as nursing solely for the money, Mr Adongo who is a professional nurse advised the youth against going into nursing solely to make money.

“Mr Chairman, my experience tells that people lay hands on anything available for lack of job opportunities so we need counselling centres in our schools to advise the young ones to choose a career,” he said.

Upper West Region

For his part Mr Issahaku in his response to an issue of the incessant armed robbery attacks in the Upper East Region described the menace as a disturbing one when he recalled that few weeks ago three lives were lost as a result of armed robberies.

He said he would make important suggestions to the regional minister to include getting the police service in the districts to work closely with the municipal and district assemblies to find an antidote to the situation.

Cotton production

On developing the cotton sector to create jobs for the people Mr Issahaku stated that he would support the minister to use cotton production as means for job creation adding that cotton production in the region had been big source of employment in the region in the past.

The deputy minister-designate indicated that many employees who used to be in the industry lost their jobs since the industry collapsed and underscored need to liaise with the ministries of Trade and Industry and Agriculture to find an investor to revamp the cotton industry to create the needed jobs.

He recommended the production of cashew and mango as additional crops that could thrive in the region because they were long term investment crops unlike the traditional crops.

On the issue of improving education delivery in the north, the nominee said quality education was a necessity and thus, called for more logistical support for the education offices in the districts to ensure effective supervision.