Speaking on Citi News on Thursday, the versatile actor and former Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South stated that, there was nothing wrong with the President naming over 100 Ministers of State.

“I am speaking like a Ghanaian. The thing is that, we have a constitution and our politics is being ruled by a constitution. If the President decides that within the bounds of the constitution to appoint many Ministers, that’s up to him. But the thing is that, it is within the constitutional mandate. So there is nothing wrong with that”, he said.

Mr Baffuor’s stance is in sharp contrast to criticisms by some members of the opposition National Democratic Congrats (NDC), including the Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Haruna Iddrisu and the Minority Chief Whip, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, who have described the numbers as “elephant size” and “chaskele” appointments respectively.

According to Mr Baffuor, it is too early to criticise the Akufo-Addo administration based on the number of appointees, adding that, such criticisms can be made if the President fails to deliver on his promise.

“But the thing is that, if he has a very a large number of appointees and you don’t deliver, then you are in trouble. That’s what I am saying”.

He also admonished Ghanaians to let bygones be bygones and rather clinch to the future by focusing on the change and transformation that was promised by the President during the campaign period.

"The noise is in retrospect rather than looking at the future. Those who are looking at the future, it hasn’t happened yet. The President’s Agenda is going to pursue a certain agenda and the thing is that, he believes that these are the personnel and the way he wants to go about it. It is up to President Nana Akuffo Addo to pursue his agenda with the team and let’s see if he does it well. We are waiting for a change, we are waiting for the transformation he promised. And I don’t think that waiting for it is about now”.