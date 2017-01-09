Kwabena Agyepong spotted at Akufo-Addo's thanksgiving

Although present at the investiture of the President on Saturday at the Independence Square in Accra, it is not clear whether or not Mr Agyepong was at the thanksgiving ceremony on the invitation of the party.

Suspended General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, was on Sunday spotted at the thanksgiving service of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at Kyebi, his home town , in the Eastern Region.

The thanksgiving ceremony, an inter-denominational church service which was attended by Members of Parliament of the NPP and some members of the diplomatic corps, was organised at the behest of the Okyehene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Christian Council of Churches in the Eastern Region.

Mr Kwabena Agyepong at the swearing-in and inauguration of President Akufo-Addo on Saturday

Mr Agyepong was suspended on December 10 2015, together with the party’s Second Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe for misconduct. Their suspensions followed that of the National Chairman, Paul Afoko.

He was accused of violating Article 3(D) of the party’s constitution which enjoins members to publicly uphold the decisions of the party, through various acts.

He was also accused of engaging in “unilateral actions and activities without consultation of, or authorization by the NEC.”