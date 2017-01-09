Ex-Prez Mahama commended for consolidating democracy in Ghana

Former President John Dramani Mahama has received commendations from the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and two other West African leaders for his immense contributions to consolidating democracy in Ghana and the sub-region.

At the inauguration of President Akufo-Addo in Accra last Saturday, Liberia’s President and Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Mrs Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and the President of Cote d'Ivoire, Mr Alhassane Dramane Ouattara, acknowledged the significant impact President Mahama made in Ghana's democratic strides, as well as in ECOWAS, saying he would always be remembered for those achievements.

President Akufo-Addo

During his inaugural address, President Akufo-Addo said Mr Mahama served his country with conviction.

He stated that Mr Mahama first assumed office during a difficult period, apparently referring to the death of President John.E.A Mills.

President Akufo-Addo said Mr Mahama who had made positive contributions to the consolidation of democracy in Ghana would be remembered for his efforts.

“I have, at the outset, to thank sincerely our departing President, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, for his service to our nation. He stepped into the national leadership at a delicate moment in the country’s history, with the death in office, for the first time, of a sitting president, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills. He has since steered the ship of state with conviction. His elegant and dignified acceptance of the verdict of the people on December 7, 2016, will without doubt receive the approval of history, for it has contributed significantly to the process of democratic consolidation in Ghana. I wish him and his family well,” he said of former President Mahama.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he would draw experiences from Mr Mahama and two other past presidents, Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor.

Liberia President

President Sirleaf said her country and ECOWAS were proud of the tremendous work by Mr Mahama in the sub-regional group.

“On behalf of ECOWAS heads of state, we extend our greatest salutation to his Excellency John Dramani Mahama for his leadership in organising a free, fair and transparent electoral process. Giving the people the freedom and the space to choose their new faith is the greatest act of leadership.”

"John, as you leave State House, please remember and cherish the pride that you have many roles to play in the future in Ghana, in Africa and the world," she said.

President Sirleaf thanked Mr Mahama for the cordial relationship that developed between Ghana and Liberia during his tenure.

She also commended the former president for demonstrating to all that there was life "after the pinnacle of power".

President Ouattara

President Ouattara, who was the guest of honour at the event, commended Mr Mahama for a remarkable and accomplished work during his tenure.

"President Mahama, as you leave your position, I am very pleased to acknowledge the very good collaborations we have had which have enabled us to make significant progress in strengthening the economic and socio-cultural relations between our two countries," he said.

The Ivorian President said the work Mr Mahama did in consolidating peace and security in the sub-region was worthy of notice.

"The people of ECOWAS will always be indebted to you for the important work you accomplished as chairman of ECOWAS in 2014/2015," he told Mr Mahama who attended the inauguration with his wife, Mrs Lordina Mahama.