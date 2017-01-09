Kumasi comes alive as Prez Akufo-Addo is sworn in

There was spontaneous jubilation and merrymaking in the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, during the swearing in of the fifth President of the Fourth Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the Black Star Square in Accra last Saturday.

People from all walks of life, including traders, drivers, pedestrians and shop owners, dressed in NPP colours defied the ban on noise making following the death of the Asantehene’s mother, Asantehema Afua Serwaa Kobi Ampem, and danced to the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC's) ‘Onaa po’ song amidst tooting of horns.

As if on cue, the celebrations went into cresecendo when Nana Akufo-Addo held aloft the state sword after he had been sworn in as President and taken the oaths of office.

Others were glued to their television sets at home, stores and drinking spots. In some communities, people brought out their television sets to enable others to catch a glimpse of the august ceremony.

Deserted roads

On a drive through Asokwa, Asuoyeboa, Abuakwa, Asafo, Krofuom, Amakom, Bantama, Tafo Pankrono, Santase and Patase, the Daily Graphic team saw the busy roads in those suburbs deserted.

Some excited shop owners gave out free items to passers by.

The celebrations continued deep into the night with most of the pubs having an unusually large number of patrons for a normal Saturday night.

The remix of the John 3:16 song by Barima Sidney was on auto replay in most of the pubs.

Tamale

And from Tamale, Samuel Duodu reports that there was no special activity to mark the inauguration of Nana Akufo-Addo. During a tour of the metropolis, which is a stranghold of the NDC, residents and traders, especially in and around the central business district area, were seen performing their normal daily activities with no euphoria, excitement or fanfare.

The streets were also quiet as most people in the metropolis stayed glued to their television sets to watch the proceedings from Accra. Most of the party leadership and supporters were said to have travelled to Accra to witness the ceremony at the Black Star square.

No giant screen

Even though there was an announcement by the planning committee that there would be giant screens at vantage points in all the regional capitals for people to watch the proceedings from Accra, it did not happen in Tamale.

The Jubilee Park in Tamale, which has become the official venue for the regional celebration of events such as the inauguration of the incoming President, was also quiet.

Some people who spoke to this reporter in the central business district of the metropolis said they watched the proceedings on television sets in their shops while others said they did so in their homes.

Views

Some residents expressed joy about the peaceful manner the inaugural ceremony was held and congratulated President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, on their assumption of office for the next four years and wished them well.

They expressed the hope that the new government would deliver on its campaign promises, especially in improving the economy, reduction in taxes, electricity and water tariffs, job creation and the introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

They further stated that they were looking forward to the restoration of the nurses and teacher trainees allowances and also the fulfilment of the one district, one factory and one village, one dam pledge to boost the local economy as the Northern Region was predominantly an agricultural area.

“I expect the new government to pay much attention to agriculture in the region since it is the number one livelihood of majority of the people in the region so as to increase the incomes of farmers and reduce poverty,” Mr Alhassan Dagbandoo, a trader and farmer, stated.