Ivorian President commends Ghana for peaceful transfer of power

The Ivorian President, Mr Alassane Dramane Ouattara, has lauded Ghanaians for peacefully going through a general election that has witnessed the transfer of power and urged them to preserve the peace in the quest for sustainable national development.

He said Ghanaians had shown their penchant for peace and stability in the manner they went about the electioneering which ensured that there was no threat to national peace and cohesion.

He, however, added that for Ghana to attain its national dream of economic emergence, there was the need for all Ghanaians to work at preserving the peace because without that there could not be sustainable development.

President Ouattara said this when he delivered an address as the guest of honour at the inauguration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the 5th President of the Fourth Republic in Accra last Saturday.

The peaceful nature of the December 7, 2016 election and the smooth transfer of power, he said, had, undoubtedly, contributed to enhancing the positive image of West Africa and Africa.

Preserve these ideals

“I humbly urge the people of Ghana to preserve these important ideals which are the foundation for sustainable economic development. Indeed, without democracy, there is no peace and without peace there is no sustainable economic progress,” he added.

President Ouattara also singled out President Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama for showing true statesmanship.

“I would like to reiterate my admiration for and pride in President Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama, both great statesmen, for their patriotism and through them to pay a vibrant homage to the people of Ghana for their political maturity, sense of discipline and love for peace,” he stated.

Stay true to your promises

President Ouattara further urged President Akufo-Addo to stay true to his promises to Ghanaians who have shown confidence in him by electing him to the highest office of the land.

“Through this act, the people of Ghana have expressed their trust and confidence in you and showed their support for your vision and ambition for Ghana. Your well-known leadership, political commitment and love for Ghana and Africa will enable you to successfully make legitimate the aspirations of the people of Ghana,” he said.

He also acknowledged former President Mahama for his contribution to the sub-region and particularly Cote d’ Ivoire.

Former President Mahama eulogised

“I would like to take this opportunity to pay due tribute to former President John Mahama and congratulate him on the remarkable work accomplished during his work as Head of State. As you leave the office as Head of State of Ghana, I would like to acknowledge the very good collaboration we have had and which has enabled us to make significant progress in strengthening the economic and socio-cultural cooperation between our two countries,” he stated.

He said he was particularly pleased for the work achieved together towards the consolidation of peace, security and integration in the sub-region.

For that, he said, the people of ECOWAS would always be indebted to former President Mahama for the important work he accomplished as President of ECOWAS during the period 2014/15.

President Ouattara assured President Akufo-Addo of his support during his tenure of office, saying, “As President Nana Akufo-Addo assumes the highest office in Ghana, I would like to assure you of my firm commitment and total availability to work with you and strengthen the relationship between our two countries.”