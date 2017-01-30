Ken Attafuah appointed acting Executive Secretary of NIA

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed Professor Kenneth Attafuah as the acting Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), the agency responsible for registering all Ghanaians and issuing identification cards.

Professor Attafuah’s appointment letter, which was personally signed by President Akufo-Addo on Friday January 27, 2017 indicated that he should act as Executive Secretary pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice from the governing council of the NIA given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

“May I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your appointment. Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment,” the letter said.

Prof Attafuah previously worked as the Executive Secretary of the NIA.

Who is Prof Attafuah

Prof Attafuah is a Barrister-at-Law and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana and currently the Dean of the Faculty of Law at the Central University College in Accra as well as the Founding Director of the William Ofori-Atta Institute of Integrity, a governance and leadership training school.

He is a Criminologist, Mediator, Management Consultant and a Human Rights Advocate of international distinction and repute.

He is also the Managing Solicitor of Ken Attafuah Law Place, an Accra-based private law firm specializing in the provision of timely and effective solutions to legal problems.

His practice includes human rights, criminal, corporate, constitutional and commercial law.

His technical expertise has been tapped as an expert witness in extradition proceedings in the United Kingdom and elsewhere and has consulted widely in human rights, gender mainstreaming, conflict resolution and transitional justice issues in countries like Tanzania, Malawi, South Africa, Peru, Morocco, Sierra Leone, Kenya and Togo.

He previously served as an Adjudicator with the Canadian Immigration and Refugee Board, where he determined claims of refugee applicants from all over the world to convention refugee status in Canada.

He is also a former Commissioner for Human Rights in British Columbia, Canada.

Key appointments and capacities Professor Attafah has served in include Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Executive Secretary of the National Reconciliation Commission, the Management Consultant to the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL), the UN’s International Technical Advisor to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Liberia.

He has also been an Associate Professor of Governance and Leadership at the Ghana Institute of Professional Studies, (GIMPA), Director of Anti-Corruption, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the Chief Investigator and Director of Operation at CHRAJ as well as the Crime Prevention Policy Advisor/Analyst, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, West Vancouver Detachment, Canada.