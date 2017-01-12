Ibrahim Awal nominated by Akufo-Addo as Minister-designate for Business Development

A former Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal has been nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for consideration by Parliament as a Minister of Business Development.

The Business Development portfolio which is one of the new creations by the President would operate under the Office of the President.

Budgetary allocations for it would be captured under the Office of the President same as five other newly created portfolios by the President.

Mr Awal who is relatively new to political life and currently the Chief Executive of Marble Communications Group Limited, was introduced at a press conference by President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House on Thursday afternoon.

"You are welcome to the world of politics," the President said amidst laughter as he introduced him.

Mr Awal, a journalist by profession rose through the ranks at Graphic Comm. Group from a Reporter through to Page Editor, Adverts Manager and General Manager for Marketing. He later became Managing Director from 2007 to 2010 and then moved into private business. He won the CIMG Marketing Man of the Year for 2009 whilst at Graphic.

"He is an extremely successful businessman, very wide exposed in the private sector of our country, and a tremendous record in initiative and investments," President Akufo-Addo said about Mr Awal.

"Business is a central feature of the work we have to do, because we believe that a thriving business community in Ghana is the tool that will bring about transformation of our country," the President added.

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong