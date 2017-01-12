President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday afternoon nominated eleven more people for consideration by Parliament as Ministers of State.

This brings the total number of nominees to 36 as of now.

The President explained that Mr Mustapha Hamid, whom he has nominated as his Minister of Information would be the spokesperson of the President and the entire government machinery.

Mr Hamid has been an aide and spokesperson for Nana Addo for the past 10 years.

He is currently a lecturer at the Unversity of Cape Coast in Islamic Studies and also a long serving member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), starting as a youth leader.

"The media, I want you to give him maximum support, maximum support is not to say that we are beyond criticism. No that's not the way I want it, but at least to treat him with respect and give full regard to whatever he says on my behalf and on behalf of the government," the President said.

The President on Thursday also nominated the following for consideration by Parliament as Ministers.

1. Professor George Gyan Baffour, MP for Wenchi - Planning

2. Catherine Afeku, MP for Evalue-Gwira - Tourism, Arts and Culture

3. Mustapha Hamid - Information (Government Spokesperson)

4. Hawa Koomson, MP for Awutu Senya East - Special Developments and Initiatives

5. Isaac Kwame Asiamah, MP for Atwima Mponua - Youth and Sports

6. Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, MP for Krowor - Fisheries and Aquaculture

7. Kofi Dzamesi - Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs

8. Cecilia Dapaah - Aviation

9. Boniface A. Saddique, MP for Madina - Inner City and Zongo Development

10. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal - Business Development

11. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP for Suame - Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Follow @enochfrimpong