I’m the coil to repel NDC’s Mosquito — Obiri Boahen

A deputy general secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to tame the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, popularly known as General Mosquito.

Nana Obiri Boahen said he had the right antidote to repel the poisonous Mosquito “infesting political opponents with malaria”.

“If Asiedu Nketia says he is a Mosquito, I will prove to him that I’m also a mosquito coil to repel him,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme last Wednesday.

Lawyer Obiri Boahen made the comment after Mr Nketia accused him of inciting NPP supporters to seize vehicles belonging to appointees in the erstwhile Mahama government.

Mr Nketia also indicated that the condemnation of the act by President Akufo-Addo came too late, when the harm had already been done.

NPP thugs

General Mosquito said the loud silence of the President and the NPP was enough attestation that they were behind the action of the NPP supporters.

In a quick rebuttal, Nana Obiri Boahen said the claims by Asiedu Nketia were much ado about nothing.

He explained that the party boys who led the operation had so far retrieved over 25 state vehicles taken unlawfully from NDC functionaries, thus the act cannot be condemned.

The NPP deputy general secretary said they would not kowtow to the whims and caprices of the NDC because they had sworn to protect public property.

“I served the party loyally while in opposition and I’m prepared to go all out to defend NPP in power,” he said.

Nana Obiri Boahen said they would not allow NDC’s vile propaganda to fester, to ensure that President Akufo-Addo was focused on fulfilling all his promises to Ghanaians.

He said contrary to claims by the NDC that the government was just groping over some alleged 208 missing state vehicles so as to witch-hunt officials of the previous government, over two dozens of such state vehicles had been found and repossessed.

Nana Obiri Boahen told Accra-based Asempa FM that the Brong-Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, alias Abronye DC, who had been spearheading the retrieval of the cars, had details of all the recovered vehicles.

Kofi Adams Sues

Meanwhile, the National organiser of the NDC, Mr Kofi Adams, has dragged Nana Obiri Boahen, Abronye and David Asante, a member of the NPP communication team, before an Accra High Court over allegations that he had stolen state vehicles.

Five vehicles, including Toyota Land Cruisers and pickups – thought to belong to the state – were seized from the residence of Kofi Adams over allegations that some officials of the Mahama-led government were in possession of them.

The vehicles have since been returned to Mr Adams and an apology rendered by the Minister in charge of national security.