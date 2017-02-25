Custom Search
Volta Region now centre of attraction — Dr Letsa

Dr Archibold Letsa

Volta Regional Minister Dr Archibald Yao Letsa,  has observed that the Region is gradually becoming the centre of attraction in the country. He said the region’s virgin market was charming investors, some of whom had already acquired large tracts of land to take advantage of the government’s “one district, one factory” policy.

Dr Letsa in an interaction with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said an Indian company had acquired 5,000 hectares for rice and sugarcane farming in the North Tongu District.

He said the company would feed the Komenda Sugar Factory with sugarcane from its farms until it completes its sugar processing factory in the Volta Region.

Dr Letsa said other investors were also exploring opportunities in commercial cassava and vegetable farming and food processing to open the local economy.

He said the Volta Regional Coordinating Council had received a proposal from a company interested in mining salt in the Keta basin for the huge Nigerian market and expressed confidence that work on that project would start soon.

Dr Letsa said the region was about to experience a “real golden age of business” and urged people in the region to take advantage of the opportunities.

He gave an assurance that the government would complete all projects including the Eastern Corridor road, the Ho aerodrome and ongoing projects at the University of Health and Allied Sciences.

Dr Letsa hinted of plans to develop tourism potential of the region and to construct a sports stadium in Ho.
