Ghanaians have regretted not voting for Mahama — Kofi Adams

Seven weeks after the National Democratic Congress’s (NDC’s) election defeat, the National Organiser of the NDC, Mr Kofi Adams, believes many Ghanaians have already regretted not retaining ex-President John Mahama at the polls.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag bearer at the 2016 election, now President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, had 53.85 per cent of valid votes cast to become Ghana’s fifth President under the fourth Republic in a comprehensive victory, while Mr Mahama polled 44.4 per cent, the lowest any sitting President has ever recorded in Ghana’s election history.

Campaign rhetorics

However, Mr Kofi Adams suggested that the NPP had essentially deceived its way into power, considering some of its campaign rhetorics.

In an interview, he said, “Many people were yearning for a particular change that they didn’t even know and today they have seen it, and I believe that many have regretted not voting for President Mahama.”

He buttressed his point with the Health Minister-designate, Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu’s admission that the NPP’s description of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) as having collapsed during campaigning was harsh. Mr Agyemang-Manu’s thoughts on the NPP’s assessment of the NHIS were made known during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Vetting process

Mr Adams expressed the hope that the vetting process would bring out a lot more truths that would vindicate the NDC and its flag bearer, Mr John Mahama, as having served Ghanaians well. “The vetting is bringing out the truth and Ghanaians who were deceived into believing that former President Mahama was not working for them are being told the truth by at least some of these nominees who are not being arrogant, who fear God and who understand that they are speaking under oath and not on a political platform. At least they have been very candid.” Citi FM