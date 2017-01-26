EC releases timetable for Council of State election

The EC’s timetable indicated that nominations opened from January 20 and filing of nomination would be closed today, January 26 for the election to come off on February 9.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the timetable for the election of Council of State members slated for February 9, this year.

The 1992 Constitution mandates the Council of State under Article 89 to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.

The role of Council of State

“The Council is required to consider and advise the President or any other authority in respect of any appointment which is required by the Constitution or any other law to be made in accordance with the advice of, or in consultation with the Council,”.

It may also, upon request or on its own initiative, consider and make recommendations on any matter being considered or dealt with by the President, a Minister of State, Parliament or any other authority.

It is required to meet at least four times in a year.

According to the EC, a body of electors – two from each district, will be voting to decide who represents the regions on the Council.

Ashanti Region

Reports from the Ashanti Region indicate that a total of 23 candidates have picked nomination forms for election to the Council of State to represent the region.

Mr Serebour Quaicoe, Regional Director of the Electoral Commission (EC), told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that three of them had already filed their nomination.

The remaining have up to today Thursday, January 26, to submit their forms.

Mr Quaicoe put the age of the oldest contestant at 92, and the youngest at 21.

Northern Region

Professor Samuel Yakubu Nantogmah (Bo-Na), the Chief of Bogu in the Northern Region, has picked nomination forms to contest the Council of State membership election slated for February 9.

Prof. Yakubu Nantogmah intends to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government with his traditional, professional, social-economic balance expertise for accelerated development.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Prof. Yakubu Nantogmah emphasised the critical role the Council played in the governance structure of the country, stressing, “It is the storehouse of ideas for the Government”.

Profile of Nantogmah

Prof. Yakubu Nantogmah in 2016 was a Government Appointee to the Savelugu-Nanton District Assembly. He is a member of the American Alliance for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.

Bolgatanga

The Paramount Chief of Tongo Traditional Area, Tong-Raana Kugbilsong Nalebegtang, and other 12 persons across the Upper East Region have so far picked up nomination forms from the EC to contest this year’s Council of State election to be held on February 9.

The youngest is 34 years old and the oldest is 71.

A former legislator and the current paramount chief of Tongo, His Royal Highness Tong-Raana Kugbilsong Nalebegtang, with experience in local governance, oil, gas and mining and, lately, traditional affairs has hinted he wants to be part of the people who will advise the President of Ghana.

The current elected representative of the Upper East Region is Rt. Rev. Dr Jacob Kofi Ayeebo, who has served in both late President John Atta Mills’ government and former President John Mahama’s.

In the case of the Upper East Region, a total of 26 voters made up of 2 persons from the 13 districts will participate in the process to select one person to represent the region on the Council of State for a four-year term.

It is not clear if all the 13 persons who have picked up nomination forms will submit them to the Commission by today’s deadline.