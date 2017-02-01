Minority responds to Bawumia on Gh¢7billion 'undisclosed' expenditure

The Minority in Parliament has responded to Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's revelation that the NDC government failed to disclose a Gh¢7billion expenditure.

According to the Minority leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Gh¢7 billion referred to by the Vice President came about as a result of a major initiative or reform on government contracts and expenditure, which was part of the GIFMIS project [Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System] that the new administration was expected to continue implementing.

He said the framework is covered in the new Public Financial Management (PFM) Act, under the Budget Responsibility provisions.

Mr Iddrisu therefore accused the Vice President of rushing to make his allegations without understanding the structural measures, reforms and the rationale for the reforms and initiatives.

He therefore described Dr Bawumia's move as “unfortunate.”

“We are displeased by the tendency of the Vice President to rush with information to the public and the media particularly the structural measures and reforms without taking time to understand the rationale for the reforms and initiatives.”

The Minority explained that, the fund was used as part of the contract database and outstanding commitment, and does not constitute conventional definition of arrears.

He said government was therefore obliged to incorporate the commitments, as a first charge on the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDA’s) in the budget of 2017.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday said a Gh¢7billion expenditure by NDC govt which was not disclosed has been found out by his government.