Zoomlion presents waste equipment to KNUST

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has presented waste management equipment worth GH¢3 million to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The equipment included two multipurpose trucks, 20 tricycles, 5,000 bin liners and 200 litter bins.

The company has also pledged to provide a plastic recycling facility that can turn the waste materials into energy.

Data process

At a presentation ceremony in Kumasi last Wednesday, the Ashanti Regional Manager of Zoomlion, Mr Kofi Sekyere Boateng, said the presentation signified the beginning of a partnership between his outfit and the university.

Under the partnership, he said, KNUST would use its capacity to process data by the company among other initiatives.

Training

The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Professor Kwasi Obiri-Danso, announced that the university was spearheading the training of district assemblies in waste management.

He said the focus of the training would be on the adoption of scientific methods to deal with waste management.

He explained that the university had stratified waste situation in the regions.

Prof. Obiri-Danso said the stratification of waste was to help devise specific methods in dealing with the management of waste peculiar to each of the regions.