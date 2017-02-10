Women encouraged to get actively involved in leadership positions at church

The women empowerment institution of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has called on women to actively participate in leadership roles in the church.

The establishment, Presbyterian Women Centre (PWC) at Abokobi, said it was about time women took bold steps in building their potential and occupying major positions in church.

A member of the group and the Managing Director of Mullen Lowe Accra (MLA), an integrated communications company, Mrs Norkor Akua Duah, made the call at the launch of the centre’s 25th anniversary in Accra last Thursday.

She said women, in particular, were the builders of the solid foundation of the most faith-based or religious organisations, such as the church, and was quick to add that irrespective of their role, their visibility in leadership roles in these institutions were minimal.

“When it comes to visibility of women in the leadership role in the church, we are left behind because the men always occupy most of the top positions,” she said.

Activities

The anniversary celebration will be an opportunity for the centre to take stock of women’s contribution towards the mission of the church and assess how effectively church structures are supporting the ministry.

It will also generate proposals for the way forward and serve as an innovative form of support by the church for amplifying women’s voices and participation.

The celebration is scheduled for October 4, 2017, and activities to climax the celebration incude Women’s Leadership awards, special women’s mission, forum, rally and debate.

As part of the celebration in October, the centre will also adopt the Abokobi Early Childhood Centre.

The PWC

Speaking on the theme: “The Change we want: Women’s visibility and leadership in the church”, the Director of the Church Life and Nurture (CLAN) of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Reverend Kwaku Bio Kyeame, said the existence of the centre had provided skills training and capacity-building programmes for women to build their capabilities.

“The existence of the centre and the impact it is making is a testimony to the amazing power of God that brings release, light, joy and purposefulness into the weak and murky human situation so that the wonderful plan of God will materialise,” he said.

Making reference to Act 2: 16-18, Rev. Kyeame said God had equipped every individual to be vital to His ministry irrespective of one’s gender, age and social status and added that the centre should pay attention to its major aim of empowering women spiritually, physically and economically.

For his part, a former Clerk of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), Reverend Dr Charles Gyang Duah, urged the management of the centre to ensure good maintenance of the centre and, called on the stakeholders to support the needs of the facility.