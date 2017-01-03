Zongo support signifies new era of friendship with NPP - Nana Akufo-Addo

The President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated that the positive backing of Zongo communities during the election signifies a new era in his and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) relations with those communities.

He said contrary to the vile propaganda by the NPP’s political opponents to the effect that if he became president, he would pursue a negative agenda against the Zongo communities, there was no basis for such fear to be harboured.

Nana Akufo-Addo said this while addressing the leadership of the Association of Zongo Communities who had called on him at his private residence at Nima in Accra to congratulate him and Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on their electoral victory.

He said the negative information, meant to make him appear unpalatable to the Zongo communities, was unfortunate.

“I have been trying, time and again, to say that all those fears are without basis. I have no agenda against anybody, Zongo or anywhere else, in this country,” he stressed.

The only agenda he had, he affirmed, was how his administration, with the help of all Ghanaians, could bring hope and prosperity to all the people living in Ghana.

“When I see what happened in the elections and your presence here today tell me that the Almighty has listened to my prayers,” he said.

Announcing the new relationship era with the Zongo communities, Nana Akufo-Addo said all he had cherished in the past was a newfound love with the good people of those communities.

“What I have always wanted and fought for is that we should turn a new page of friendship, co-operation, solidarity and understanding between the Zongo communities in Ghana, on the one hand, and the NPP and myself, on the other,” he said.

He added that “the Almighty God has heard and answered my prayer and that is why I say today is the happiest day of my life”.

He affirmed that he stood by each of the commitments he had made to Ghanaians and the people of the Zongo communities and planned to execute same “if the Almighty gives me the favour”.

Budget

Nana Akufo-Addo promised that “the Zongo Development Fund” would feature in the very first budget of his Presidency and assured the Zongo communities that Alhaji Bawumia was already working on the details of the fund and the required human resource to man its operations.

He stated that Dr Bawumia was equally committed to promoting the interests of the people of the Zongo communities.

Reckoning with the arduous task that lay ahead, he said: “I need your prayers and support. Where I am going, it is going to be very lonely. You are alone up there all by yourself. You need people who will give you good advice and exercise solidarity with you. Remember Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo when you go to pray at the mosque on Fridays.”

Leaders grateful

The leadership of the Zongo communities thanked the President-elect for the choice of Dr Bawumia as his running mate and the consistency of the vision he had for the people of the Zongos.

They promised him of their fullest support and frequent engagement in ensuring the success of the vision, plans and programmes of his administration.

They also vowed to keep him and his government in their prayers, so that the common desires of the people of Ghana would be accomplished for national pride and satisfaction.