Twenty-six babies born on New Year’s Day

Twenty-six babies, made up of 14 males and 12 females, were delivered in three hospitals in Accra on January 1, 2017.

The La General Hospital recorded seven deliveries, comprising five males and two females, while the Mamprobi Polyclinic recorded five deliveries, made up of two males and three females, with the Police Hospital recording 14 deliveries, made up of seven females and seven males.

La General Hospital

When the Daily Graphic visited the La General Hospital at 10 30 a.m. yesterday, a Senior Staff Midwife at the hospital, Ms Rosemary Blebo, said both the mothers and their babies had been discharged.

She advised parents to take good care of their children by practising good personal and environmental hygiene.

Mamprobi Polyclinic

Speaking on behalf of the Mamprobi Polyclinic, Ms Gloria Ayesu, a nurse, said the first delivery was recorded at 9:33 a.m. and the last at 9:50 p.m., adding that both babies and their mothers were in good health.

She said one delivery was recorded on the night of December 31, 2016.

Police Hospital

Speaking on behalf of the Public Relations Officer of the Police Hospital, Ms Mary Akoto, a nurse, said 12 spontaneous deliveries were recorded, as well as two caesarean sections.