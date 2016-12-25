World’s most powerful passports; Ghana ranks 61st

The Ghanaian passport has been ranked 61st on global financial advisory firm Arton Capital’s World Passport Index. Ghana tied in 61st place with fellow African countries Zambia and Tunisia.

The passport ranking is based on the Visa-Free Score, the Visa-Free portion and the United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index of all countries.

It also takes into account which passports gives its nationals the most global mobility based on how many countries can be visited without a visa, or by getting one upon arrival.

Ghana's passport was given a Global Mobility Score of 61 because it provides visa-free/visa on arrival access to only 61 countries.

The 61 contries include all 16 nations in the ECOWAS bloc as well as Jamaica, Vanuatu, Trinidad and Tobago, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Singapore, Mauritius, Samoa and Grenada.

In Africa, the Ghanaian passport is the ninth strongest along with Zambia (61) and Tunisia (61) behind the strongest Seychelles (125), Mauritius (120), South Africa (90), Botswana (68), Lesotho (68), Malawi (67), Swaziland (66), Gambia (65), Namibia (65), Kenya (65), Tanzania (62) and Cape Verde (62).

Most powerful passports

The title of the most powerful passport in the world went to Germany with a ranking of (158) followed by Sweden (157) while Finland (156), France (156), Switzerland (156), Spain (156), South Korea (156) and the United Kingdom (156) are tied in the third place.

The Afghanistan (24) passport was ranked the weakest followed by Pakistan (27), Iraq (29), Somalia (31), Syria (31), Sudan (36), Ethiopia (36) and South Sudan (36).

The worlds weakest passports

Arton Capital’s passport index is the only live global ranking of passports.