Court remands man over possession of 6,494 grams of marijuana

A 58-year man caught with 6, 494.38 grams of marijuana, has been ordered by the Juaben Circuit Court to be held in prison custody. Kwaku Adu, a native of Seikwa in the Brong-Ahafo Region, pleaded not guilty to the offence and would make his next appearance on January 9.

Police Chief Inspector Godwin Amudzi told the court, presided over by Mr Yussif Osei Asibey, that the accused was arrested on August 15, at Besease in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality.

He indicated that the dried leaves had been packed in eight parcels and concealed in a bag.

The prosecution said the alertness of the police at Ejisu led to its seizure.

He said the accused in his caution statement admitted ownership of the drug adding that, sample sent for forensic laboratory examination proved that it was indeed marijuana.