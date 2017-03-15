She said although a lot of projects currently ongoing at the GACL were started by the previous administration, her ministry was ready to complete them and also pursue other programmes to boost Ghana’s aviation industry.

The Minister of Aviation, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has assured the management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) that her outfit will not abandon uncompleted projects started by the previous government.

Addressing the media after a familiarisation tour of GACL in Accra last Monday, Ms Dapaah said more projects would be brought on board to make Ghana’s aviation sector one of the best internationally.

“We will pursue programmes that will enhance the current standard of the aviation industry in Ghana. Nothing uncompleted will be left unattended to,” she noted.

The projects include ongoing expansion works at the main airport and installation of new equipment at the various centres.

Led by the board of the GACL, the minister toured all the various facilities at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and also interacted with the staff members concerning their welfare.

Ms Dapaah also interacted with some of the travellers at the airport.

Upgrade facilities

Ms Dapaah stressed the need for the management of GACL to provide world-class standard of treatment for the travellers.

She particularly emphasised that the washrooms and waiting rooms should always be in excellent shape to offer comfort to travellers.

“The comfort of the travellers is very important and, therefore, it should not be downplayed,” she added.

Ms Dapaah indicated that she was highly impressed with the system put in place to screen people who entered the country.

No errors

At the visa-on-arrival centre, the Supervisor on duty, Mr Abdul-Rashid Awal, said travellers “are taken through a rigorous system to ensure that they meet the requirements before they are allowed to enter the country.”

“Nobody is spared. Everyone is mandated to go through the process before visas are issued to them,” he added.