The threat came from an unidentified group, who explained in a letter that their jobs and lands were being taken over by the non-indigenes.

The Ghana Education Service has ordered the closure of basic schools in the Banda Ahenkro District of the Brong Ahafo Region following a threat on the lives of non-indigenes, including teachers in the community.

They therefore warned that they should leave their town if they valued their lives.

Confirming the close down of schools, the Headmaster of the Banda RC Basic School, Jones Agyeman said “they gave us the ultimatum saying those who feel they are not secure can leave and another came from the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service saying we should all leave the place and close down all the schools in the district.”

“We also complied with what the Director General said, and we had to leave the place with immediate effect. Also, GNAT gave us the order to the leave the town with immediate effect. That is why all the people are fleeing from the place.”

Meanwhile, the Wenchi Divisional Police Commander, ACP Sebastian Atsu Wemegah, said police personnel have been deployed to Banda Ahenkro to avert any possible attacks.

“I went there with my team and we assessed the ground. We have the police on the ground and we have even reinforced the police, both day and night patrols, and we have put in the plain clothes people to gather intelligence for us… We have asked that they enforce the day and night patrols effectively so that the so-called strangers can be reassured and have confidence in the security.”