Two die in accident on Sunyani-Techiman highway

The Ford Transit mini bus that was involved in the accident at Nsuta

Two persons lost their lives in a car crash on the Sunyani-Techiman highway last Thursday. The deceased have been identified as David Akurugu, 42, driver, and Afia Martha, 70. Ten others sustained injuries.

A Toyota Highlander with registration number AS 1037–17 crashed into the side of minibus with registration number AS 1291-09 on the Nsuta Hill on the Sunyani-Techiman highway.

The minibus was said to be carrying bags of maize and passengers.

Police brief

The Techiman Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Andrews Kofi Okonengye, told the Daily Graphic that the minibus was heading towards Techiman while the Toyota Highlander was moving towards Sunyani.

The commander explained that the driver of the minibus, Akurugu, was reported to be having difficulties climbing the Nsuta Hill.

He allegedly resorted to driving in a zigzag manner to enable him to climb the hill.

Crash

“It was in the process that the driver of the Toyota Highlander, Mr Alexander Gyan, 36, ran into the side of the minibus,” Mr Okonengye explained.

According to him, Akurugu and a female passenger died instantly following the incident.

Mr Okonengye said four of the injured were currently on admission at the Valley View Hospital, Techiman, while six others were on admission at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Techiman Holy Family Hospital Morgue.

One of the vehicles that were involved in the accident

 
