Tullow expands scholarship scheme in local universities

Tullow Oil Ghana, an oil exploration and production company, has expanded its annual scholarship scheme to include more Ghanaians who study in the country’s universities.

The scheme, which formerly sponsored a few students to further their education abroad, now includes students who desire to acquire higher education in the country’s universities.

Announcing the awards for 14 students of the Takoradi Technical University, the Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, commended the company for its efforts.

He urged the students to make a case for their selection by studying hard, especiallly in the sciences, to contribute towards the accelerated development of the country.

Interventions

The Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, Mr Charles Darko, said the scheme formed part of other interventions by the company aimed at kick-starting and implementing its new strategy of capacity building.

The strategy involves the training of young people in skills development, specifically in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) to prepare them for the job market.

"Tullow Oil as Africa’s leading independent oil company is committed to creating shared prosperity and leaving a legacy of sustainable social and economic benefits in our host countries," he said.

According to Mr Darko, "STEM is believed to be the main propeller of innovation and industrial development and it is a known fact that our nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with students’ success in the STEM fields."

He explained that such interventions were aimed at contributing to the social and economic welfare in their host countries.

Broader support

The MD further indicated that it was for such objectives that Tullow Ghana was pursuing a broader support for science education to complement the government’s efforts at improving science education in Ghana."

He mentioned an oil and gas quiz competition as some of the programmes the company was employing to whip up interest in science education among second cycle schools in the Western Region.

"This interest is expected to see more people take up higher studies in the sciences leading to widened opportunities for Ghanaians in the oil and gas industry," Mr Darko added.

He said the refurbishment of second cycle science laboratories, particularly in the Western Region, was a demonstration of Tullow’s support for the study of STEM.