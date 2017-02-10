Two confirmed dead in renewed clashes in Bimbilla

Two persons have been confirmed dead in Bimbilla in the Northern region following renewed chieftaincy clashes in the town yesterday.

A number of people were injured in the process whiles some houses were also set ablaze.

As at the time of filing this report, there was still simmering tension in the area.

According to the spokesperson of the Northern Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, there was still sporadic shooting in the town as at 3:15 p.m yesterday.

He said a team of police and military personnel despatched to maintain law and order in the area could not immediately enter into the township due to the intensity of the clashes.

He said the latest disturbances was due to a disagreement between some factions over the alleged enskinment of a sub-chief by the regent of Bimbilla, Yelinbolingu-Naa Abdulai Dasana.

He said the alleged decision by the regent was contrary to advice by the Bimbilla District Security Committee (DISEC) not to enskin the sub-chief since any such attempt could reignite the conflict in the area.

The chieftaincy dispute between factions in the Nanumba traditional area is about 10-year-old.

Bimbilla has been under a curfew for the past four years since the killing of the Overlord of the area, Naa Dasana Andani, in March 2013 by some unknown assailants at his palace.