Five Sub-chiefs re-admitted to New Juaben Traditional Council

Some sub-chiefs in the New Juaben Traditional Area in the Eastern Region who rebelled against the Omanhene of the area, Daasebre Prof. Oti Boateng, and got suspended have been accepted back into the New Juaben Traditional Council.

This followed a peaceful reconciliation brokered by the Nkabomhene (Unity Chief) of the area, Nana Agyekum Addo, otherwise known as Dr Michael Agyekum Addo, also the Chief Executive of the KAMA Group of Companies.

The chiefs were suspended six years ago and banned from performing their duties and functions in the New Juaben palace. The chiefs are Nana Kwasi Adarkwa II (Abesimhene), Nana Mpampam Oware (Mpampamhene), Nana Yaw Annor Boateng II (Nseniehene), Nana Obuya Asante II (Asuminahene) and Nana Okyere Panin II (Owereabanhene).

Addressing a press conference at an emergency traditional council meeting presided over by the Krontihene and acting President of the traditional council, Baffour Tutu Nyantakyi Boateng, in Koforidua yesterday, the Nseniehene, Nana Annor Boateng, who doubled as the spokesperson of the group, said; “We are happy and proud to announce to the great people of New and Old Juaben in particular and the good people of Asanteman and Ghana in general that under the sterling and result–oriented leadership of the Nkabomhene, Nana Addo Agyekum, Daasebre Prof. Oti Boateng has wholeheartedly granted us an unconditional amnesty and pardon for all misdemeanour against the Yiadom and Hwedie Stool and the traditional council. Daasebre, through this gracious grant of pardon, has restored our positions and functions without any hindrance effective today.”

He said they had also accepted the amnesty so granted and effectively denounced all activities overt or covert calculated to put the Yiadom and Hwedie Stool and its occupant into disrepute.

“We hereby also disband the aggrieved chiefs accolade and unreservedly and without hesitation but with alacrity associate our identity with the Yiadom and Hwedie Stool, its occupant and the New Juaben Traditional Council,” he added.

Request

Nana Annor Boateng requested Daasebre Oti Boateng to continue to have the heart to embrace and accept into his fold all those who in one way or the other had wronged him innocuously or inadvertently and to genuinely extend the olive branch to those who even find it difficult to avail themselves of his amnesty, since “only brave people forgive and forget and only an Omanhene who has the peace, unity, development and progress of his people as a prime factor goes to the door–mouths of those who shut them when they see him.”

“We urge Daasebre to ensure with passion and flexibility that all vacant black stools within his jurisdiction are filled within the shortest possible time. The installation, mobilisation and harnessing of all these chiefs to his Royal Chariot is the only way to make his uniqueness more unique,” he added.

Slaughtering of a ram to cement the recall of the renegade chiefs into the council

Assurance

Nana Annor Boateng, on behalf of the chiefs, assured Daasebre Oti Boateng of “our unflinching support and unalloyed loyalty to his position as the Omanhene of New Juaben as previously and also work hard to resist any attempt to make his reign rugged, especially at this period of warm embrace of unconditional amnesty.”

He, therefore, called on all the people of New Juaben, chiefs and elders who for personal reasons had remained on the fence to gird their loins and join them to work together to make the traditional area great again and be counted first among their peers in the chieftaincy fraternity.

Gratitude

He commended Nana Agyekum Addo for his diplomatic courage and dedication to wobble through all minefields to make the reconciliation a possibility within a historic record time.

“We cannot also forget the efforts of Baffour Tutu Nyantakyi and the queenmother of the traditional area, Nana Yaa Daani II, for their advice and assurance of a successful mission towards peace and reconciliation.

“Our special thanks also go to Mr Kwasi Okyere (Antarticatic), a Koforidua-based businessman, for his constant advice to us to remain patient and exercise maximum restraint in our agitations as he joins hands with the rest to ensure our recall. By extension, this gratitude also goes to our colleagues and other people of immense eminence and social status who in diverse ways pushed for this reconciliation,” he concluded.

Nana Agyekum Addo and Nana Yaa Daani took turns to advise the chiefs for accepting reconciliation as a means of resolving their differences with the traditional council.