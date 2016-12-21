Togbe Afede to restore nobility to chieftaincy

Agbogbomefia of Asogli and President of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede XIV, has pledged to restore nobility to the chieftaincy institution.

“If we are to be accorded the respect we deserve, and if our voice must be heard, then our nobility must not be in dispute,” he stated.

Togbe Afede, therefore, said his presidency would promote better understanding, respect and adherence to the nation’s cultural practices and tradition to enhance its unique identity.