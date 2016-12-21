Chief destooled for acting as NDC polling agent

He is said to have acted as a Polling Agent for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended 2016 December elections.

The Ankobeahene of Essienimpong in the Ashanti Region, Nana Ekon Ansa Boafo has been destooled for engaging in partisan politics.

As a result of his destoolment, Nana Boafo is not to be seen performing any official traditional duty near or at the palace nor in the name of the palace or whatsoever.

The spokesperson for the Essienimpong Traditional Authority, Kyeame Kwasi Anarfi confirmed the destoolment to Graphic Online.

According to him, Nana Boafo has verbally been informed of the destoolment and that the traditional ritual of the destoolment will be performed after the funeral of the Asantehemaa, Nana Afia Serwaa Kobi Ampem.