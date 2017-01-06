The task ahead of Akufo-Addo- Bawumia presidency

President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will lead the governance process of the country for the next four years.

The highest office of the land is a remarkable achievement but comes with a big responsibility. And from January 7, 2017, when the duo are sworn into office, not only to take over governance but be in charge of the destiny of the nation to deliver their party’s manifesto, Ghanaians will expect nothing short of a competent, inspirational and transformational leadership which will work to bring more progress and prosperity to the citizenry.

The challenges are very daunting, and the duo will have the singular responsibility to fulfil the electoral promises and bring good tidings to all Ghanaians. No serious member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) would underestimate the enormous task ahead. This is what must pre-occupy the NPP under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia if they would deliver on the party’s people-centred manifesto which aims at the poor and vulnerable in society.

In this article, I intend to raise some pertinent issues for consideration and generate constructive engagement on citizens’ role in ensuring good governance for all.

It is also intended to bring to the fore the magnitude of the task of meeting the national aspirations of development in freedom as promised by the NPP.

People’s expectations

The NPP under Nana Akufo-Addo’s leadership has promised many juicy interventions that seek to improve the well-being of the people.

Some issues that readily come to mind are the promise to set up an office for an independent prosecutor which will be one of the key mechanisms the incoming administration will use to fight stealing in government.

Other promises are the creation of jobs for the teeming youth, reduction of tariffs and utility prices, one district one factory, one million dollars per district, free senior high school education and quality National Health Insurance Scheme, the promise to end the dumsor and water problems, restoration of nursing and teacher trainees’ allowance, among other interventions.

With the election of Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia, the people’s expectation seems to be hitting the roof and their appetite has soared as they eagerly wait for the party’s campaign promises to be fulfilled.

Indeed, many Ghanaians are still floundering with the outcome of the 2016 elections. However, at age 73, Nana Akufo-Addo seems to have a positive attitude but he needs to show it in deed.

First key hurdle

Within the first 100 days in office, the first hurdle the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led presidency must quickly tackle is the careful selection of ministers and appointees to key positions to help deliver the agenda for creating prosperity and equal opportunity for all.

The country’s current economic challenges require more experienced persons to manage and it will be important for the duo to tread cautiously and be wary of the calibre of persons appointed into ministerial office.

From the composition of the NPP members on the transition team, led by Messrs Osafo-Maafo and Ken Ofori Atta, one can have a fair sense of what to expect.

The President-elect has also disclosed that he is going to involve a lot more competent persons with integrity outside the NPP to effectively serve in his government. These are all good and laudable intentions but we wait as he selects his capable, competent and broad-minded persons into positions of trust.

To do this satisfactorily, the leadership will also require the guidance of God to help in making the right decisions and appointments to serve the people in truth, humility, honesty and dedication.

Role of youth in government

The role of the youth in government cannot be underestimated. Throughout the country’s history from the First to the present Fourth Republics the youth of the nation have played significant roles in nation building. Under the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia presidency, I expect to see a delicate and careful balance of the more experienced aged politicians and the less experienced but competent, brilliant and promising youth in governance. A mix of the two in the governance process is the surest way of a sustainable development for the country.

Top challenges

Another critical concern is the lack of a working structure and institutional arrangements for the country. Ghana abounds with talents and policy but lacks the issue of implementation.

For a working structure to be effective, it requires the creation of strong institutional arrangements to effectively deal with corruption, enhance the business environment, including the effective use of the Procurements Act, to help Ghana attract investors.

Ghana definitely needs a working structure that will deal with corruption and nip it in the bud. It is also important for the business environment to be made more friendly while the Civil and Public Service structures are improved and made to work without any interference.

Ghana needs to be structured such that it also has the legal and constitutional framework in place and working without any obstruction.

This will ensure that whether government changes or not the ordinary person and the business community can still go on with their lives.

The Security Service in particular must also be made to work as professionals.

Indeed, the absence of a functional working structure is creating a lot of difficulties for good governance to take place effectively in the country.

One of the great legacies of the Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia administration will be to leave behind a good functional working structure.

Advanced countries are able to

work properly because of the presence of an effective and functional working structure.

National identity

Another issue worthy of serious consideration is the activation of a National identity system for all Ghanaians to help in sustainable planning. The lack of it has slowed down national progress.

Bribery and corruption

A bane of the country’s development efforts is the issue of corruption or perceived acts of bribery and corruption.

Can the duo position themselves as persons who are not only ready to fight the menace but are seen to implement measures that will greatly control the canker which no doubt is retarding the pace of national progress and growth? We have all the laws spelling out the processes of dealing with corruption, but it takes leadership to implement it.

The new administration, if it is to make any headway, must tackle acts of corruption with all the seriousness and urgency they deserve. This will give meaning to the attainment of the campaign promises that seek to engender the desired prosperity and socio-economic development of Ghanaians.

Free media

In Ghana, it seems some journalists also give politicians a free easy ride but it is time journalists challenged them in a more constructive way. Free press must be encouraged by this new administration to filter out the fact, while efforts are made to attack ideas, thoughts and opinions and leave out personality attacks. The Right to Information Bill needs to be passed now.

Dialogue of partners

However the work needed to get Ghana on the right track goes way beyond the election promises and needs all stakeholders involved. Can the new government pursue politics of inclusion as against exclusion. It is my contention that playing the same traditional politics of partisan democracy experience since 1992 will not help national progress and properity.

In the first early days of government, the new administration can put together a dialogue of partners, made up of a broad spectrum of the Ghanaian society, to fashion the way forward for implementation of policies and programmes aimed at the accelerated growth of the country.

Already, the President-elect has disclosed his intent to involve all the political actors who contested him in the just-ended election, in the running of the affairs of the state. It will be good if the searchlight is broadened further to include civil society organisations, non-governmental organisations, governance institutions, the media, among others.

Conclusion

Finally, let me take this opportunity to congratulate the President-elect and his Vice on their historic victory.

It is my trust that Nana Akufo-Addo’s long wait for the presidency has adequately prepared him for the high office of the land and the responsibilities that come with it.

He needs to constantly remind himself of his pledge of fighting corruption during the electioneering.

The NPP campaign promises were attractive and got many Ghanaians endeared to the party. This is not the time to let them down or be told to wait awhile. Experiences of the 2016 elections indicate that Ghanaians cannot wait until the next election before they start seeing their challenges addressed.

To win 2020 which is just around the corner, begins from now and from the Ghanaian perspective, the best indicator of economic growth and prosperity is found in the pockets of the people notwithstanding the construction of landmark infrastructural projects.

The same people hailing NPP’s victory today will jubilate its defeat tomorrow if the NPP messes up.

Without any delay, the new government is expected to hit the ground running and working for the citizenry. This is necessary because the people’s expectation needs to be met in the short, medium and long terms after they have voted out the eight-year government of the National Democratic Congress.